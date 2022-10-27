UE Fits self-moulding true wireless earbuds launch in UK

(Pocket-lint) - Ultimate Ears has announced its custom-fit true wireless headphones, the UE Fits, are now available outside of the US for the first time - namely the UK, France, Germany and Canada.

While custom-fit buds have been available for a while, the UE Fits are the first headphones of their kind that will do it without any external or professional involvement. Instead, they use patented Lightform technology to mould to the wearer's ear automatically, creating the perfect fit.

This is done in collaboration with the UE Fits app, which connects to the earbuds and triggers their embedded LEDs, which emit a gentle purple glow. The Lightform technology then uses that light to harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear in under 60 seconds.

The true wireless buds have been available in the US for a couple of years, but the company has announced availability in the UK, France, Germany and Canada from today.

They offer eight hours of continuous listening on a single charge, but over 20 hours of playback when including the charging case. They have controls on each earbud for managing music playback, volume and incoming calls, and these can be customised further within the app should you wish.

There's no noise cancellation here, but Ultimate Ears is still promising plenty in the performance department. It is taking its acoustic expertise from the company's performance-level in-ear monitors to make the dynamic 10mm drivers in each bud work to the very best of their capabilities. The result is a sound signature that is "full, warm and detailed, with deep, tight and punchy bass” according to Ultimate Ears. A bit like the Wonderboom 3, perhaps?

The UE Fits are available now in a choice of Eclipse (midnight blue), Cloud (grey) and Dawn (lilac) for £199.99/€229.99.

