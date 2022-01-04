(Pocket-lint) - Technics has announced a pair of noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones that support LDAC over Bluetooth for Hi-Res Audio playback.

The Technics EAH-800 headphones come with a 40mm dynamic driver in each ear, plus thin-film polymer multi-layer capacitors as usually used in the brand's high-end audio amplifiers.

Their dual hybrid noise cancelling technology combines analogue filters with feed-back microphones, plus feed-forwards mics and digital filters to ensure ambient sound is muted and doesn't impact on music playback.

There are natural ambient and attention modes too, to enable external noise to be heard more clearly when listening to others talk or station announcements, for example.

Voice calls also benefit from additional microphones, with four MEMS mics for voice clarity and an additional four used with beamforming technology for better pick up.

The earpads are made using memory foam for a comfortable fit, while the headphones can be folded to be more compact when travelling.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 60 hours with noise cancelling switched off, 50 hours with it active. That reduces by approximately 10 hours when listening to LDAC music at up to 96 kHz/24-bit.

Quick charge functionality is available through USB-C. It provides up to 10 hours of playback for just 15 minutes of charge.

Availability and price are yet to be revealed. They will be available in white and black colour schemes.