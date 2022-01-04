Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Technics headphone news

Technics EAH-A800 NC over-ears support 96 kHz/24-bit LDAC playback

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 2
Technics
Technics EAH-A800 NC over-ears photo 2
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Technics has announced a pair of noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones that support LDAC over Bluetooth for Hi-Res Audio playback.

The Technics EAH-800 headphones come with a 40mm dynamic driver in each ear, plus thin-film polymer multi-layer capacitors as usually used in the brand's high-end audio amplifiers.

Their dual hybrid noise cancelling technology combines analogue filters with feed-back microphones, plus feed-forwards mics and digital filters to ensure ambient sound is muted and doesn't impact on music playback.

There are natural ambient and attention modes too, to enable external noise to be heard more clearly when listening to others talk or station announcements, for example.

TechnicsTechnics EAH-A800 NC over-ears photo 1

Voice calls also benefit from additional microphones, with four MEMS mics for voice clarity and an additional four used with beamforming technology for better pick up.

The earpads are made using memory foam for a comfortable fit, while the headphones can be folded to be more compact when travelling.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 60 hours with noise cancelling switched off, 50 hours with it active. That reduces by approximately 10 hours when listening to LDAC music at up to 96 kHz/24-bit.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Quick charge functionality is available through USB-C. It provides up to 10 hours of playback for just 15 minutes of charge.

Availability and price are yet to be revealed. They will be available in white and black colour schemes.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
Recommended for you
Mark Levinson made a pair of $1,000 ANC over-ears called No. 5909
Mark Levinson made a pair of $1,000 ANC over-ears called No. 5909 By Maggie Tillman ·
Technics EAH-A800 NC over-ears support 96 kHz/24-bit LDAC playback
Technics EAH-A800 NC over-ears support 96 kHz/24-bit LDAC playback By Rik Henderson ·
Best wireless headphones 2022: Top Bluetooth options from Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Bose and more
Best wireless headphones 2022: Top Bluetooth options from Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Bose and more By Conor Allison ·
Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds bring affordable ANC to your workout
Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds bring affordable ANC to your workout By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Apple AirPods tips and tricks: How to get the most out of Apple's wireless earphones
Apple AirPods tips and tricks: How to get the most out of Apple's wireless earphones By Britta O'Boyle ·
AfterShokz renames itself Shokz, announces new OpenRun headphones
AfterShokz renames itself Shokz, announces new OpenRun headphones By Chris Hall ·