In addition to re-investing in its turntable line-up, Technics has also used CES 2019 as a platform to show commitment to new headphones. The EAH-F70N being the first pair of noise-cancelling cans in Technics' line-up.

The noise-cancelling system has a three-level mode selector, which allows control over how strong the effect is. An ambient sound enhancer allows for background sounds, such as voices, to cut-through this cancellation – it's activated by simply touching the outside of the earcup housing.

Focusing on high-end features, as is representative of the Panasonic-owned Technics brand, the F70N offer Hi-Res sound reproduction without wires thanks to LDAC and aptX HD compliance.

The 40mm dynamic drivers aren't quite as large scale as Technics' top-end T700 over-ears (as launched in 2016), making for a smaller and more manageable design.

The F70N is a smart set of cans too. A wearing sensor will stop music playback when removing from your head; when putting the headphones back on the music will re-start where it left off. Furthermore there's voice assist, allowing for Siri interaction with iPhone.

Design means these Technics aren't designed just for the home: they're good for on-the-go use too. Their special bullet-shaped dome makes for improved rigidity, while an outer aluminium construction ensures their strength. A 3D ball join mechanism also ensures the earcups are perfectly positioned on the ears.

The F70N will also be joined by the EAH-F50B headphones, which lack the noise-cancelling technology. There's no final word on price or release date just yet.