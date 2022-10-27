Your Sony WF-1000XM4 buds will get a Multipoint Bluetooth upgrade

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's hugely popular WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are getting an upgrade to add support for Multipoint Bluetooth connections. And they aren't alone.

Alongside the WF-1000XM4, Sony has also confirmed that it is bringing the same feature to its LinkBuds and LinkBuds S earbuds as well. They'll both get Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity via a software update "by November 2022" while WF-1000XM4 owners will need to wait a little later - Sony just says that the update will arrive this winter.

It's particularly notable that the feature is coming to the WF-1000XM4 at all. They aren't new earbuds by any stretch of the imagination and are now more than a year old. Why Sony has taken until now - and not even now, we're still waiting - to add Multipoint Bluetooth is anyone's guess. But we're just glad that it's coming.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

For those wondering what all the fuss is about, Multipoint Bluetooth allows headphones and earbuds to connect to more than one device at any one time. Sony's press release uses the example of someone listening to music on their PC and receiving a call on their phone. With Multipoint Bluetooth enabled, compatible earbuds will automatically switch devices so the call can be taken hands-free. It's all pretty magical and works similarly to how AirPods automatically switch devices when connected to Apple gear.

Best Lightning headphones in 2022 for your iPhone or iPad By Cam Bunton · 26 August 2022 What are the top headphones that feature a Lightning connector? We've compiled the very best in this guide.

Sony's surprise WF-1000XM4 announcement came alongside a special version of the LinkBuds S earbuds that are made out of recycled water cooler bottles, too. They're called the LinkBuds Earth Blue and look pretty good indeed.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.