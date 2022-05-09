(Pocket-lint) - Sony's plans to release an updated version of its flagship noise-cancelling headphones are all but out there now, after successive leaks of its intentions and indeed designs for the new headphones.

Last week we saw its new look and got a peek at the headphones' specs, including impressive 40-hour battery life. Now, images have surfaced of its retail packaging to basically rubber-stamp those leaks as accurate.

The images posted to Reddit show the headphones in their retail box from multiple angles, showcasing the new, smoother design they're going to utilise.

Interestingly they also show a graphic rating the headphones' battery life at 30 hours, not 40, so we'll have to see if that bears out when they do release, which we'd expect them to imminently.

In response to those images, serial leaker Jon Prosser has popped up to claim the XM5s will launch at $399 in the US, and be announced on 12 May.

Yep.



Announcement on May 12

$399

XM4s will stay around for $349



Also, new LinkBuds



LinkBuds S (closed wireless earbuds)

Announcement on May 18

$199 https://t.co/GPi3w87l3D — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 5, 2022

He also says there's a new version of the LinkBuds coming as well, priced at $199 and announced on 18 May. We'll hopefully therefore only have to wait a few days to find out if either or both of these turn out to be accurate.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.