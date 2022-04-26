(Pocket-lint) - A pair of Sony wireless earbuds have leaked online with what appears to be a vent on each stem. What makes this leak even more interesting is a pair of over-ear headphones from Sony also recently leaked.

The images of Sony's next noise-canceling wireless earbuds were shared by leaker SnoopyTech (via Android Police), who said the earbuds will be called the LinkBuds S. One can assume they will be an update to the Sony LinkBuds that released in February. The original LinkBuds have a unique "open-style" design with a donut-like hole that’s supposed to allow you to hear your surroundings while wearing the earbuds.

An oddity in the earphones world, the LinkBuds are specifically designed to let the outside world in as you listen to music or make a video call. And for that, they are perfectly suited, coming with an open ring driver design that avoids anything actually going into your ear canal. In our review of the earbuds, we said the sound performance is surprisingly good and the comfort is unparalleled.

Unlike the LinkBuds, however, the LinkBuds S will apparently have a more traditional closed design - more like that of Sony’s WF-1000XM4. The Walkman Blog even noted that the LinkBuds S pack a proximity sensor that looks identical to the one on the WF-1000XM4s. In our review of those flagship earbuds, we noted they have all the bells and whistles and then some.

Want to do the Wings for Life run? Buy Philips Go headphones and get your entry fee free By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 26 April 2022

Sony LinkBuds S/WF-LSN900

Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds

-Seamlessly shift from ambient sound to advanced noise-canceling and enable automatic playback that learns from your behaviour. pic.twitter.com/eZs595rLnE — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 21, 2022

But the LinkBuds S might still sport some sort of transparency mode, as the leaked images show a vent on the outside of each bud, perhaps enabling you to hear you're surroundings like with the LinkBuds. SnoopyTech reported the LinkBuds S will be able to "seamlessly shift from ambient sound to advanced noise-canceling and enable automatic playback that learns from your behaviour".

Finally, the images reveal LinkBuds S should come in tan, black, and white.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.