Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker adopts Dolby Atmos

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced its first wireless neckband speaker that supports Dolby Atmos.

The Sony SRS-NS7 looks like a travel pillow but is a personal speaker solution you wear around your shoulders. It gives a more cinematic experience than headphones, say, but without needing a full home cinema speaker setup.

It delivers Sony's own 360 Spatial Sound experience, which converts a Dolby Atmos signal from a Bravia XR TV via an included wireless transmitter into fully immersive virtual surround sound.

The transmitter connects to a TV via optical audio and USB, then sends the signal to the SRS-NS7 via Bluetooth.

The neckband device can also be connected to a smartphone and supports 360 Reality Audio from streaming services such as Deezer and Tidal.

You can also pair it with a laptop or tablet, to expand your listening experience when watching content on either.

An X-Balanced speaker unit delivers the mid to high-frequencies, while a passive radiator supplies the bass.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 12 hours between charges (up to five hours at maximum volume), with just 10 minutes of charge time needed for 60 minutes of play time.

The Sony SRS-NS7 will be available for $299.99 and in the UK and Europe from November 2021, priced at £270 / €299.

The WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter will be available on its own too. It can then send a 360 Spatial Sound experience to selected Sony headphones from a Bravia XR TV. It'll be priced at £50 / €60.

