(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced a duo of affordable headphones for its 2021 line-up: the WF-C500 sporty in-ears, complete with water-resistance; and the WH-XB910N over-ears, which are part of the company's "Xtra Bass" series to deliver big on the low-end.

We've long been fans of Sony's audio output, especially its headphones range, with the likes of its top-tier WF-1000XM4 in-ears and WH-1000XM4 over-ears delivering incredible noise-cancellation (ANC) technology in order to help shut out the outside world.

The XB910N over-ears also offers ANC, just as its H910N predecessor did in 2019, which makes its asking price very reasonable indeed: at £179/€200. Battery life is said to be good for 30 hours, while Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control is also baked in.

The C500 in-ears don't deliver ANC on its features front, but these sporty in-ears are focused on water resistance (IPX4 rated), plus additional features like sound customisation to get that profile just right for your ears. Sounds like a bit of a bargain, at just £89/€100.

Both models will go on sale from October 2021. The XB910 in blue or black finishes, the C500 in (unofficial names) black, white, ice green, or coral (orange) options.