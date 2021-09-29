Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sony WF-C500 sporty in-ears and WH-XB910N over-ears promise bass at affordable price

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced a duo of affordable headphones for its 2021 line-up: the WF-C500 sporty in-ears, complete with water-resistance; and the WH-XB910N over-ears, which are part of the company's "Xtra Bass" series to deliver big on the low-end.

We've long been fans of Sony's audio output, especially its headphones range, with the likes of its top-tier WF-1000XM4 in-ears and WH-1000XM4 over-ears delivering incredible noise-cancellation (ANC) technology in order to help shut out the outside world.

The XB910N over-ears also offers ANC, just as its H910N predecessor did in 2019, which makes its asking price very reasonable indeed: at £179/€200. Battery life is said to be good for 30 hours, while Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control is also baked in.

The C500 in-ears don't deliver ANC on its features front, but these sporty in-ears are focused on water resistance (IPX4 rated), plus additional features like sound customisation to get that profile just right for your ears. Sounds like a bit of a bargain, at just £89/€100.

Both models will go on sale from October 2021. The XB910 in blue or black finishes, the C500 in (unofficial names) black, white, ice green, or coral (orange) options.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 29 September 2021.
