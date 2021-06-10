Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones look great in new midnight blue colourway

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones look great in new midnight blue colourway photo 1

- Available mid-June

- Priced at £350/€380

(Pocket-lint) - Sony is introducing a new blue colour to its WH-1000XM4 headphones range.

Available from mid-June, the midnight blue edition over-ears feature the same specifications as the black, silver and special edition "silent white" models. They will also be available at the same price - £350 in the UK, €380 in Europe.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones come with adaptive noise cancelling tech and Sony's proprietary Q1 audio processing.

There is a 40mm driver in each ear, with the headphones supporting Hi-Res Audio (via Sony's own LDAC) and 360 Reality Audio. If you don't have access to lossless music, DSEE Extreme tech enhances standard digital files, upscaling them to higher bitrates.

Sony

Wireless connectivity comes through Bluetooth 5.0, which also supports multipoint. This enables connection to two devices at once, which you can switch between without needing to power down or re-pair.

The 1000XM4 pair offer up to 30 hours of battery life, with five hours available from just 10 minutes of charging.

Speak to chat and voice assistants are supported - both Alexa and Google Assistant.

You can read our full review of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
