Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds price, specs and features leak

- Will allegedly cost €279.90

(Pocket-lint) - We've recently seen the forthcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds in several leaked images - including some official-looking ones - but now's the turn of some of the specifications and features.

The latest images, which you can see here, show a radical redesign over the WF-1000XM3s we reviewed in the summer of 2019, and that's not where the improvements end.

According to a new leak, posted by WinFuture, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds will come with a new Sony processor - the V1. This reportedly improves ANC performance and supports LDAC and Hi-Res Audio.

Alleged battery life has also been revealed. The buds are said to run up to eight hours on a single charge, even with adaptive noise cancelling switched. The new, seemingly smaller charging case has power for two extra charges (16 hours), it is said. That enables Sony to claim 24 hours of ANC battery life between charges.

If you switch off ANC (or ambient noise functionality) they will run up to 12 hours outside the case.

The site also claims that the buds are IPX certified, so sweat, water and dust proof.

Turning to the charging case, WinFuture claims it will indeed support Qi wireless charging, as previously rumoured, as well as a USB-C port for fast charging.

It also reveals a price - according to its sources, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds will cost €279.90.

We'll surely find out more about an official launch soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
