New Sony WF-1000XM4 pics and release date leak, confirming design change and more

- Tipped for 8 June launch

- Case could offer wireless charging this time

(Pocket-lint) - Sony could soon announce its WF-1000XM4 true wireless ANC in-ears - replacing the excellent 1000XM3s with a radically redesigned update.

We've heard about the major design shift before - with an image leaked in February - but now have many more images to go on.

As expected, Sony's next TWS earphones will ditch the elongated pill-shaped design of before for a rounder, smaller shape. This will match a more standard aesthetic that's sweeping the market.

The images, as recently uncovered by The Walkman Blog, also show a redesigned case which looks more compact than the last.

The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad
The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Dan Grabham ·

The Walkman Blog

The site also claims that the new buds could be released on 8 June.

This is based on a date change in a previously seen FCC post. A confidentiality notice in the document (required for communications certification in the US) originally stated 27 September 2021. However, this has now been brought forward to 9 June. It is thought that the WF-1000XM4 in-ears could therefore be launched a day earlier.

One other detail unearthed by The Walkman Blog is that the charging case could adopt wireless charging this time around.

It has compared the leaked case design with an screengrab of the Xperia battery share feature being used on an Xperia 1 III. The case in both images looks identical.

We'll find out soon surely, with the alleged release date getting closer.

