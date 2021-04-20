Sony debuts limited edition 'Silent White' version of its excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has revealed a new 'Silent White' version of its well-received WH-1000XM4 headphones from last year. The new model is a limited edition which will be released to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Sony in May.

The WH-1000XM4 Silent White headphones will be available with this finish until August and come with a matching white case.

squirrel_widget_328997

The headphones actually have an extra coat of paint than the black or grey versions to provide a pearlescent finish. Sony says this means they're even more stain resistant so they should retain their pure white colour.

The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Dan Grabham · 20 April 2021

The active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones are the fourth generation of these headphones that have more than impressed since they debuted into a crowded market. hey boast great battery life, comfort and excellent audio quality too. However, they didn't mark much of a design change from the previous WH-1000XM3.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review from August 2020 we said: "The 1000X series of headphones win awards year-on-year and that trend is likely to continue.

"The WH-1000XM4 wireless ANC over-ear headphones bring one word to mind - superb. With an enhanced feature set that makes many rivals look stone age, these over-ears provide excellent audio playback even with noise-cancelling turned up to the max. The best truly have got even better."

Writing by Dan Grabham.