(Pocket-lint) - Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, is available at a cheaper price this week. Despite being the latest model of the company's most well-renowned flagship headphones, you can get them now at a touch under $280 in the US.

Head on over to Amazon and you'll find the 1000XM4 is down to $278, representing a discount of $71.99 on the usual full retail price of $349.99.

squirrel_widget_328997

This pair, plus many others are available at a discount this week, so be sure to see our roundup of the best headphones deals.

For the past few years, the WH-1000X range has been lauded as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering great sound, advanced ANC and awesome battery life.

The fourth-gen offers up to 30 hours of music playback from a full charge, plus wearing detection pauses playback automatically when the headphones are removed.

As well as that, they have multi-device pairing and an easy-switch button so you can quickly move between paired devices, for instance, if you need to accept a call or video conference on your laptop while connected to your phone.

One of the great things about Sony headphones is that the smartphone app allows you to adjust a lot of the settings to match your own preferences. Whether that's adjusting the EQ, using spatial audio to make the audio seem more like it's around you rather than being pumped into your ears, or just adjusting the sensitivity of the noise cancelling.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Cam Bunton.