(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday might still be only imminent, but Amazon is still running some absolutely stonking deals ahead of the big shopping event, and one of the latest has knocked an impressive £51 off the price of Sony's WF-1000XM3.

That means the WF-1000XM3 are just £169, down from £220, a cracking deal if you're on the lookout for some new wire-free headphones.

As wireless earbuds go, Sony's WF-1000XM3 are some of the very best available for our money, with particularly impressive performance when it comes to noise-cancelling, which is a must if you live in a busy city or want them for traveling or commuting.

It isn't clear how long this discount will run for, but it might not stick around for too long so we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you've been watching for a good earbuds deal.

With eight hours of battery life on a charge and really well-balanced and fully-rounded sound, you'll be sure to enjoy the earbuds, which are also really comfortable to wear despite a slightly bulky look.

They're also great for taking calls on, with solid microphone performance, making for a really premium all-round package that's been brought down to a mid-range price by this deal.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.