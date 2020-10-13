(Pocket-lint) - Whether you’re early Christmas shopping or if you’re just trying to treat yourself, Prime Day is a great time to snag some deals on tech, including noise-canceling headphones.

Sony’s WHCH710N headphones might not roll off the tongue, but they’re a great choice for someone looking for an over-the-ear headset with a long battery life. We said as much in our hands-on review. For the record, the WHCH710N’s 35-hour battery life still wows us.

The other notable part of our review was that we thought these headphones were a great value at the regular price of $200. Well, now, for Prime Day 2020, the noise-canceling headphones are marked down 55 per cent to $88 on Amazon US - a steal if you ask us.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.