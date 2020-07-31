(Pocket-lint) - Sony's decided to whet some appetites - it's just announced that next week, on 6 August, it'll hold a livestream to announce a new innovation (translation: product).

While it's not unequivocally certain that it's going to be a pair of headphones, the hashtag it's attached, #ListenwithSony, makes it clear that it's definitely an audio product.

Save the date 8.6.2020 Join Sony Electronics’ Live Stream event to watch the unveiling of our latest innovation. #ListenWithSony https://t.co/gLe9EF1hUC pic.twitter.com/9I6Q3DJiEg — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) July 30, 2020

In fact, the rumours swirling are very much indicating that this event could be the long-awaited debut of Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling cans - a follow-up to the much-loved XM3.

We know that those headphones are somewhere on the way, with leaks and images confirmed as much, and now is as good a time as any to unveil what will immediately be a hugely anticipated set of headphones.

The XM3 still represent some of the very best noise-cancelling headphones ever released, with impeccable sound pairing really nicely with active cancelling that's tuned perfectly to enhance your listening experience without overdoing it.

If Sony can manage to improve on that formula, it'll have a hit on its hands, although the leaked image from an FCC filing a few months ago indicate that the design at least will be staying pretty consistent with previous versions.

Still, the leaks have had almost no detail other than that external design, so we're excited to hear what Sony's got cooking, if that is indeed what it'll be announcing next week.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.