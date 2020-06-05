Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones appear in Walmart listing

We've been waiting for the latest generation of Sony's excellent noise-cancelling headphones for some time - and a listing on the Walmart website suggests that launch could be imminent.

The previous version of these headphones - the WH-1000XM3 launched in August 2018 and with this being an exceptionally hot section of the headphone market, we're surprised that we haven't seen a new version sooner.

Bose upped its game in the noise-cancelling headphones market with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the fouth-gen Sony headphones are expected to be the response.

They are expected to bring with them smarter control, perhaps using AI to adjust the cancellation based on your location, with an earlier teardown of the companion app suggesting that they used the Google Maps API to make this possible.

The Walmart listing confirmed that they will support multiple Bluetooth connections at the same time, will offer 30 hours of battery life, with a quick top-up option that gives you 5 hours of use from 10 minutes on the charger.

We're expecting the overall designed to remain the same and we're not expecting a huge change in the price either, with a suggested price of $348. There's no confirmed release date, but it looks like it should be within the next couple of weeks.

The page appears to have been removed.

