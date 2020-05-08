Sony has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. Called the WF-SP800N, they appear to be designed for athletic people.

Sony uses an awkward naming convention for its headphones, but the products themselves are often celebrated by critics and rank well among the best earbuds you can buy. Its new earbuds cost $200 and are now available to order. They sit between the high-end $230 WF-1000XM3 earbuds and the recently announced WF-XB700 earbuds, which cost $130 and don't offer noise cancellation.

The SP800N earbuds do offer noise cancellation, plus IP55 water and sweat resistance, removable soft stabilizer arcs, the same Bluetooth chip from the 1000XM3, and up to nine hours of battery (18 with case). You get a few more hours of juice if you turn off the noise cancellation. The case can't do wireless charging, but with 10 minutes of quick charging, you get you an hour of playback.

The earbuds also feature Sony’s “Extra Bass” sound profile. You can use the companion smartphone app to adjust EQ and create profiles for different situations, like when you're at home or on a jog. There's even adjustable noise cancellation and ambient sound settings.

Lastly, the SP800N earbuds have touch controls and Sony’s “quick attention” feature, so you can hold a finger on a bud to turn down your music.