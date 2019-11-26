Sony has released a firmware update for its true wireless in-ear headphones that adds a raft of new features.

After downloading and installing firmware v2.0.2, owners of Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones will be able to interact with Amazon Alexa on their phones and see the remaining battery level of their charging case in the official Sony Headphones app.

The update also includes volume controls on the headphones themselves, for the first time. This was one of the few, minor criticisms of the Sony buds when they were first released.

Other improvements introduced during previous firmware upgrades will also be available in this one, including more stable connectivity for iPhone users.

To install the update, you need to connect your headphones to your iOS or Android phone, then open Sony's Headphones app.

The update should automatically download and install, as long as your WF-1000XM3s are connected and switched on.

Once finished, you will see a battery level meter in the app for the charging case. And, you can reassign the functionality of the touch panels on both the right and left earbuds.

Volume controls and Amazon Alexa support are both now available in a drop down menu under "change the touch sensor function".

squirrel_widget_160854