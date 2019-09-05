Sony improves its h.ear noise cancelling headphones, now compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Sony has improved its h.ear wireless Bluetooth headphones - the latest models launched at IFA 2019 are available in five colours with noise cancelling.

Dubbed the WH-H910N, the £250 headphones boast Dual Noise Sensor tech to ensure more ambient sound is caught, leaving you to concentrate on the music.

Sony says it has worked hard on the build quality, with a rigid aluminium milled frame and high quality audio parts including the same solders, film condensers and fine sound resistor also found on the ZX series and NW-WM1Z.

The headphones have a decent battery life, too, set at around 35 hours, though as with many devices these days there's a Quick Charge feature that'll give you around 2.5 hours of listening if you juice them for just 10 minutes.

They're also newly compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can use the assistant you prefer - everything is configured using the Sony Headphones Connect app.

There's also Adaptive Sound Control to change how the headphones are set up depending on your surroundings. There are some clever controls, too - hold your hand over the earcup to reduce volume and listen to the ambient noise around you. You can also activate the voice assistant using the ear controls, too.

The colours available are red, black, ash green, orange or blue.