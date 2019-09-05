  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Sony headphone news

Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones add the QN1 ANC processor to a neck band

|
Sony Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones add the QN1 ANC processor to a neck band
Best noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones 2019 for blocking out external sound
Best noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones 2019 for blocking out external sound

- Priced £300 in the UK

- Available from January 2020

After releasing the highly-regarded WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds last month, Sony has followed up with a neck band variant with similar noise-cancelling prowess.

The Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones were announced during the company's IFA 2019 press conference and feature the same audio tech found in the top-of-the-range, over-ear WH-1000XM3 cans.

Adaptive noise cancellation is provided by the proprietary QN1 processor, which comes with an atmospheric pressure optimising function. That ensures that even air cabin ambient noise is suppressed and doesn't affect your listening enjoyment.

SonySony WI-1000XM2 headphones add the QN1 ANC processor to a neck band image 2

Sony's HD Hybrid Driver System can be found in each of the earbuds, with a 9mm dynamic driver and balanced armature driver combining to produce clear audio across a wide range of frequencies.

The Bluetooth headphones also sport 32-bit audio signal processing, with digital to analogue conversion and a built-in headphone amplifier.

The silicone neckband contains a rechargeable battery offering up to 10 hours of music playback. It is also Quick Charge enabled, so can provide up to 80 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants are supported.

The Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones will be available from January 2020, priced at £300 in the UK.

PopularIn Headphones
Sony improves its h.ear noise cancelling headphones, now compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones add the QN1 ANC processor to a neck band
Philips PH805 wireless headphones offer ANC for less than Bose and Sony
JBL Live 300TWS wireless earbuds have both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control
Sennheiser's latest Momentum headphones have ANC, auto-pause and Tile integration
Audio-Technica intros new True Wireless headphone duo with up 15 hour battery life