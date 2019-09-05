After releasing the highly-regarded WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds last month, Sony has followed up with a neck band variant with similar noise-cancelling prowess.

The Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones were announced during the company's IFA 2019 press conference and feature the same audio tech found in the top-of-the-range, over-ear WH-1000XM3 cans.

Adaptive noise cancellation is provided by the proprietary QN1 processor, which comes with an atmospheric pressure optimising function. That ensures that even air cabin ambient noise is suppressed and doesn't affect your listening enjoyment.

Sony's HD Hybrid Driver System can be found in each of the earbuds, with a 9mm dynamic driver and balanced armature driver combining to produce clear audio across a wide range of frequencies.

The Bluetooth headphones also sport 32-bit audio signal processing, with digital to analogue conversion and a built-in headphone amplifier.

The silicone neckband contains a rechargeable battery offering up to 10 hours of music playback. It is also Quick Charge enabled, so can provide up to 80 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants are supported.

The Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones will be available from January 2020, priced at £300 in the UK.