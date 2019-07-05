Sony has announced an updated pair of true wireless headphones with improved noise cancelling and dual noise sensor tech.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 in-ears come with the manufacturer's proprietary HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip. This adds a new level of adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) to ensure that the wearer hears as little external, ambient sound as possible.

It's effectively the same technology found inside the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones, and one of the reasons why they scored a perfect five stars in our review at the end of last year.

Putting it in true wireless earbuds means you can also benefit from class-leading ANC when on a run or anywhere you want your listening experience to be more discreet.

The WF-1000XM3 in-ears also house 24-bit audio signal processing and the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX to upscale compressed music files in order to sound their best.

A newly-developed Bluetooth chip ensures that audio now reaches each bud simultaneously, rather than relay audio from left ear to right as on previous models.

Battery is claimed to last up to 24 hours, partly thanks to the charging case that provides extra power when they are inside. A quick charge function also provides up to 90 minutes of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging time.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones are also optimised for Google Assistant, to use voice control with an Android phone, although they will work as effectively with an iPhone.

They will be available in white or black from mid-August, priced around £220.

squirrel_widget_158264