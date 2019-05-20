Sony has added two new devices to its Extra Bass range of audio products: the WH-XB900N wireless headphones with ANC and the SRS-XB402M with Amazon Alexa and Spotify Connect support.

Extra Bass products are seen as direct Beats competitors, with their punchier, deeper audio signatures and the new additions are no exception.

The Sony WH-XB900N headphones are styled on the company's excellent WH-1000MX3, coming with similar digital noise cancellation tech on-board and Bluetooth connectivity.

They have up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick charge function that will deliver an hour's worth of listening for 10 minutes of charge time.

And, as well as the Extra Bass tuning for throatier low frequencies, they are optimised for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri compatibility. A custom button on the headset activates your voice assistant of choice, when connected to your smartphone.

The WH-XB900N headphones will be available in the UK and Ireland from July, priced at £230/€269 respectively.

Also coming in July is the Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth speaker.

Also designed specifically who like more bass with their cornflakes, the SRS-XB402M offers a wider soundfield with angled speaker units and a hybrid material edge to reduce distortion.

Dual passive radiators provide the bass and a proprietary Live Sound mode can fill an even wider area with music by utilising those angled speaker units with dedicated digital signal processing to expand the soundscape greatly. A flashing strobe on the speaker syncs to the beat, for those that enjoy such things.

The speaker also comes with Wi-Fi and Amazon Alexa support, for voice control, plus Spotify Connect to connect and stream from the music app easily.

It will cost £250 in the UK, €279 in Ireland.