Sony adds Amazon Alexa to its WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

- Amazon Alexa support for WH-1000XM2, WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X earphones

- Update coming at the end of the month

Sony has announced at CES that firmware updates coming at the end of January will bring the power of Amazon Alexa to its superb WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

The company is the latest in a short list of manufacturers to include Amazon's voice assistant in its headphones. Good news for Alexa fans and a move by Sony to compete with Bose QuietComfort 35 II - award-winning noise-cancelling cans that offer both Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant integration

Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

$348
$348
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.

This move by Sony follows a similar firmware push last year to several of the company's audio products adding Amazon Alexa compatibility to allow users easy voice control of their favourite tunes. 

Sony says once the update is rolled out, users will be able to access Alexa by simply tapping a button to ask the assistant to play music, read a daily briefing or carry out other actions. 

The addition of Amazon Alexa support means these headphones will be compatible with both Amazon and Google's voice assistants as Google Assistant support is already built-in. 

The company is also rolling out Amazon Alexa support to its other headphones, including the Sony WH-1000XM2 and Sony WI-1000X earphones

Watch out for an update to Sony's Headphones Connect app at the end of the month that will bring the changes with it. 

