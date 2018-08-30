  Sony MDR-Z7M2 may be some of the finest closed-back headphones you can buy

Sony has updated its high-end MDR-Z7 headphones in a second-gen version, the Sony MDR-Z7M2.

This new pair looks like its predecessor, with a moody black headband arm instead of a silver one. However, there are more changes inside.

The Hi-Res Sony MDR-Z7M2 have a tweaked 70mm driver, larger magnets, and come with a 4.4mmm balanced cable in the box. As well as a standard one.

Sony has also redesigned the internal grille, using a pattern based on the Fibonacci sequence. Now that’s high falutin’.

Just like the MDR-Z7, we expect the Sony MDR-Z7M2 to be very comfortable. They use low pressure foam to keep them comfy after several hours’ wear, and high quality synthetic leather pad covers.

And just like the last model, the Sony MDR-Z7M2’s claimed frequency response is a mammoth 4Hz - 100kHz, well beyond the limits of human hearing.

The fundamentals of this pair sound very similar to their predecessor’s, but changes like the stronger magnet and redesigned 70mm driver could see a distinct improvement in sound quality.

One of the core appeals is the Sony MDR-Z7M2's closed design, though. At this price most headphones are open-back, which helps the soundstage but ruins the experience if you live in a noisy flat.

The Sony MDR-Z7M2 will be available from October and cost £750.