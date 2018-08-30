Sony has refreshed its award-winning noise cancellation headphones again, with an all-new ANC but retaining the comfort and style we already know and love.

The Sony WH-1000MX3 headphones adopt the newly-developed, proprietary HD noise cancelling processor QN1. That has, it is claimed, four times better performance in blocking out ambient sounds than its predecessor.

We're not entirely sure how you can rate that as a number, but it is now better at eliminating external daily background sounds, such as street noise and human voices, without impacting on the listening experience.

The WH-1000MX3 also now features dual noise sensor technology, with two microphones picking up ambient sounds and feeding them to the processor to cancel them out.

An atmospheric pressure optimising feature will also automatically judge if you are flying and adapt the noise cancelling signature accordingly.

The QN1 chip also handles digital audio signal processing duties. It can process 32-bit audio and works with a dedicated DAC.

Adaptive sound control has three modes that will automatically change depending on your circumstances, so you can hear traffic and announcements when walking, not when seated on a train, bus or plane.

And you can adapt your personalisation options through the Sony Headphones Connect app for Android and iOS.

The Sony WH-1000MX3 headphones come with up to 30 hours battery life, quick charging functionality and will be available in black or silver and gold. They will be priced at around £330 when available at the beginning of September.