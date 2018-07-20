IFA 2018 will play host to some of the biggest consumer electronic launches at the end of next month and a new pair of active noise cancelling headphones from Sony are expected to be among them.

The firm replaced its award-winning MDR-!000X headphones last year, with the WH-1000XM2 pair that added improved ANC and other refinements, now it is about to introduce a third generation in the shape of the Sony WH-1000XM3.

They have been spotted in a filing with the FCC - the Federal Communications Commission in the US that regulates wireless connectivity in devices.

The listing, which can be found on the FCC's website, contains images of the headphones as well as certification for use.

There are few other details, save for the fact that they are confirmed to operate on frequencies 2.402 - 2.48GHz (ie. Bluetooth) and that's about it.

We don't yet know what the differences between these and previously models will be as the FCC only tests for wireless standards compliance.

We are very likely to find out on the eve of IFA 2018, when Sony holds its annual press event. Pocket-lint will be there to report back our initial findings and we'll follow up with a review soon after, we expect.