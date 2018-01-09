Sony will bring Google Assistant to all these old headphones and earbuds

Sony's latest news might please those of you who own older Sony headphones and earbuds.

Sony announced a bunch of new headphones at CES 2018, including a pair of truly wireless in-ears that will eventually get support for Google Assistant. But, it also quietly announced something else: old speakers and headphones will also get support for Google Assistant via a software update, as spotted by AndroidPolice.

According to Sony, the following models will get Assistant:

For the models that don't offer their own connectivity, you'll need to pair them with a phone to use Google Assistant. Sony hasn't confirmed when, exactly, it'll roll out this firmware, but we'll keep you posted.

