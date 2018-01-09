Sony’s new wireless earbuds offer Google Assistant, noise cancellation, and splash-proof design

Sony has announced new wireless headphones at CES 2018.

Headphone makers are quickly going wire-free, probably because smartphone makers have been increasingly ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack. Sony offers wireless over-the-ear headphones, but now, it's introducing new in-ears. And there's something truly unique about them that Apple's own wireless AirPods don't even compare.

Called the WF-SP700N, Sony said they are the world's first wireless, noise-cancelling, splash-proof in-ear headphones. You can wear them out while in the city and be sure to get crisp, clear, loud audio, and they'll withstand a sprinkle or a sweaty workout regime. They come with an IPX4 rating, offering protection for 5 minutes in water.

Sony also said they have an arc-supporter design, so they should fit snugly in your ears. They will eventually be optimised for Google's Assistant, too, so you can use voice commands to cue music. You can even tune their bass via Sony's app. Sony is making the in-ears available in four colours: pink, yellow, black, and white.

Alongside this model, Sony is launching two other in-ear neckbuds that are not truly wireless. Called the WI-SP600N and the WI-SP500, the first has the same digital noise cancelling and sound and IPX4 rating as the WF-SP700N. As for the WI-SP500, they have an open-type driver unit for detecting ambient sounds, as well as an IPX4 rating.

The main difference between the these two models and the WF-SP700N, is that the latter model doesn't have a neck cord and comes with a compact, one-touch-open charging case that adds about 3 hours of battery plus an additional two charges from their case, delivering 9 hours total in between charges. Also, it has Google Assistant.

The WI-SP500 offers 8 hours of battery life, and Sony claims the WI-SP600N will last 6 hours. All these Sony headphones easily connect to your smartphone over NFC. If any of them interest you, the WF-SP700N will cost $180, while the WI-SP600N will cost $150 when they become available from June 2018. No word yet on UK pricing.

The WI-SP500 model will be priced at approximately $80/£80 and be available from April 2018.