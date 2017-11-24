  1. Home
Sony headphones at rock bottom prices in US for Black Friday, MDR-1000X just $228 and more

Headphones are always popular each Black Friday, with some incredible deals on the best cans around. And this Black Friday plays host to some amazing discounts on Sony 'phones, including the Pocket-lint Award-winning Sony MDR1000X active noise cancelling pair.

Originally priced $400 in the States, they are available for $228 on Amazon.com for a limited time - until Black Friday has finished.

This year's step-up model, the Sony WH-1000XM2 is also available in the sales, with the black or cream wireless headphones with active noise cancellation priced at $298 - normally $350.

If you don't need the noise cancelling and lean more towards tracks with more bass, you can also get an incredible deal on the Sony XB950B1 wireless headphones, with extra bass response and app-control.

Normally $198, they are just $98 on Amazon.com for Black Friday.

