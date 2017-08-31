Sony WH-1000XM2 improves on our favourite noise cancelling headphones

After winning the Best Headphones category at the Pocket-lint Gadget Awards in 2016, the MDR-1000X cans with active noise cancelling have become rather popular indeed - especially in the office here.

Sony isn't resting on its laurels, however. It has announced an upgrade in the form of the WH-1000XM2 'phones. And there are new round the neck and completely wireless earbuds too.

The Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones share the same design aesthetics as their 2016 predecessor but add an automatic ambient sound mode that adapts the audio depending on your location and circumstances.

There is also an atmospheric pressure optimising feature that adjusts the noise cancellation depending on the stage of your flight when travelling. And there is now up to 30 hours of wireless music listening on the battery (up to 40 when cabled).

A quick charge function gives up to 70 minutes of battery for just 10 minutes of charging.

The Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones will cost £330 when available in September.

Sony has also introduced wireless behind-the-neck in-ears with similar noise cancellation in the form of the WI-1000X. The band-style design sits around your neck and offers up to 10 hours of battery life with ANC in effect. They are also compatible with high resolution audio.

They'll cost £300 from September.

Both the WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X offer the same functions, working with a new app on your smartphone to automatically change modes, so that they will detect if you're sitting at home, running for the bus, walking or in transit. The app can then change the balance of noise cancelling and ambient noise, as well as whether voice is enhanced.

Finally, the WF-1000X earbuds are completely wirefree and come with a neat charging case that will charge them through three battery cycles. The new WF-1000X also offer noise cancellation, but don't offer all the advanced features of the WH and WI models.

They will be priced at £200 for the pair and again be available from September.