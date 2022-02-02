(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has reportedly acquired the Bluetooth audio startup T2 Software, with the goal of making Bluetooth wireless headphones that could rival flagship offerings from the likes of Sony and Bose.

T2 Software is a three-year-old startup that claims to develop and license software for current- and next-generation audio solutions based on Bluetooth LE Audio, Bluetooth Classic, and even the power-efficient Bluetooth codec LC3. It also provides custom software development services for embedded and wireless applications, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

A spokesperson for Sonos confirmed the acquisition of T2 Software to Protocol, noting it bought the company last November. "Occasionally, we will acquire teams, talent, and/or technology that augment our existing and future product roadmap", the Sonos spokesperson said. Keep in mind that, while Sonos is known for its excellent multiroom speakers, it's been claimed for some time now that the company will expand into other areas of audio equipment, with wireless headphones looking like it could be top of the list.

In fact, the first rumours surfaced over three years ago.

Sonos’ wireless headphones, if they launch with support for LC3, could theoretically deliver high-quality audio while demanding less power than typical headphones. They'd be impressive, lightweight, and longstanding - capable of pumping out better audio quality at lower bitrates and with improved battery life. Although Sonos usually prefers to use Wi-Fi connectivity, especially for its home speakers, it's been adopting Bluetooth audio in recent years for its portable products, such as the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam.

And, well, headphones are certainly portable.

A LinkedIn post from a Sonos executive recently also revealed the company is looking for a marketing agency to help it launch "a new category" of product, so perhaps a launch is imminent.

Sonos typically does a couple of product launches a year, but unlike Apple and Samsung, there isn't a specific week every year where the launches take place. That said, given the increase in rumours at the end of 2020, which have continued through 2021 and now 2022, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Sonos announce wireless headphones before the end of the year.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.