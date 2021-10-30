(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has been rumoured to be working on a pair of headphones or earbuds, and newly surfaced evidence only adds to that conspiracy.

The company has reportedly taken a controlling stake in UK headphones maker RHA Audio, according to documents from Companies House (as first noticed by Forbes). If you read between the lines, perhaps Sonos wants to use RHA and its audio technology to produce new headphones.

The Glasgow-based firm makes headphones like the TrueConnect and TrueConnect 2. It's especially known for in-ear headphones, not over-ears. It's worth noting RHA Audio completely changed its name to Origin North this past year, as spotted by Trusted Reviews.

Whatever form factor they take, most think Sonos' headphones will likely offer voice assistant control. Bloomberg even thinks the headphones will work with multiple virtual assistants, like the Sonos One. They'll probably also sport a volume slider, playback controls, and a mic for voice calls.

A USPTO patent filing from May 2021 suggested Sonos was also considering some slightly unconventional designs and new charging approaches. Here's to hoping Sonos reveals more soon about the upcoming headphones. Pocket-lint has contacted the company for a comment.

We will report back if more details are revealed.