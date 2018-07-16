Snap up the Beats Solo 3 Wireless for only £149

As part of today's awesome mega day of discounts, Amazon has slashed the price of several great pieces of tech, including a number of headphones.

Included alongside the likes of Bose and Sennheiser, there are Prime Day discounts on popular Beats headphones too. From now until Prime Day ends you can buy either the Black or Rose Gold versions of the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones for just £149, that's around £50 off the previous price, and £100 off the original full retail price.

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless was among the first pairs of headphones to include Apple's W1 Chip, alongside the Beats X, which - as well as enabling awesome battery life - means instant pairing with any devices sharing the same iCloud account.

Going back to that battery life, specifically, Beats promises up to 40 hours of use from a single full charge, more than doubling what was offered by the previous generation. When they do eventually empty, you can make use of the Fast Fuel charging to top them up again.

There's plenty of base in these comfy lightweight headphones, making them ideal cans for EDM, hip-hop and synth heavy tracks.

As well as offering a wireless Bluetooth connection, you get a 3.5mm jack, so you can use a cable too if you want to. That means while they're more convenient for iPhone users, you can use them with any device on any platform.

The deal on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless lasts until 17 July, so be quick if you want to snag yourself a pair.