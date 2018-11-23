Snap up Apple's amazing AirPods at their lowest-ever price

It’s rare for Apple products to be discounted, so when they are, it’s well worth snapping them up. That's particularly the case with the Apple AirPods, which work excellently but have seldom been reduced since they were introduced two years ago. Ours are still going strong after 24 months of everyday use.

Through Amazon Marketplace you can now get a pair of AirPods for £136.50, which is a decent £22.50 saving on the RRP.

Usually costing £159, the AirPods were one of the first set of truly wireless headphones on the market, introducing Apple’s W1 chip which allows them to instantly connect to any Apple device. Once you pair them with an iPhone for example, they will instantly connect to any other Apple device you have that’s signed in with the same Apple ID.

The AirPods are supplied inside a case that doubles up as a charger, so when the AirPods get through their 4-5 hour playback time, you can charge them up a few more times from the case.

Apple AirPods - save £22.50, now £136.50 (was £159): Ignore Amazon's protestations that the original AirPods RRP is £199 because it isn't, it's £159. But this still represents a really good saving on that price. View the AirPods deal at Amazon UK