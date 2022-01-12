(Pocket-lint) - Shure's award-winning SRH440 and SRH840 headphones are well respected amongst sound engineers as affordable balanced headphones for mixing.

While most can agree that the sound quality is superb, the design was certainly starting to look a bit dated.

To address this, Shure has launched the second generation of the SRH440A and SRH840A headphones. The redesign promises superior audio, long-wearing comfort, and signature Shure durability.

"Today’s consumers are seeking high-quality audio without sacrificing style and comfort" said Sean Sullivan, a Global Product Manager at Shure. "This upgrade delivers just that—a low-profile design that looks great on camera and improved acoustics to ensure clean, and consistent audio reproduction. Recording professionals and content creators will benefit from professional headphones that include Shure’s iconic sound signature and a fresh, modern design."

The SRH840A has 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers and its tailored frequency response delivers deep bass, clear mids and extended highs. A wide padded headband keeps things comfortable and the headphones can be collapsed for easy transportation.

The SRH440A is designed for podcasting, home recording and sound mixing. These cans provide a consistent and balanced sound response for the utmost accuracy.

Both headphones are closed-back, wired designs, with an emphasis on durability for use in a studio. Both have a matte black finish and come with detachable cables and 1/4 inch headphone jack adapters as well as a carrying case.

The second generation headphones are available now, the SRH440A retail for $99 and the SRH840A can be had for $149.

Writing by Luke Baker.