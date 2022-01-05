Shure Aonic 40 wireless NC headphones announced at CES

(Pocket-lint) - Shure has announced a new addition to its over-ear wireless headphones range.

The Shure Aonic 40 wireless noise cancelling headphones build on the heritage of the Aonic 50 pair, but come in at a more affordable price.

They feature a portable design, with foldable ear cups that shrink the overall size to fit nicely into an included carry case. The headphones are sturdy too, with build materials including aircraft-grade aluminium and glass-filled nylon.

There is adjustable noise cancelling tech on board, with three digital ANC settings able to be chosen by the wearer. And, dual beamforming microphones are present to ensure call quality is as high as possible.

Battery life for the Shure Aonic 40 headphones is claimed to be up to 25 hours with ANC turned on. They also support fast charging through USB-C, with five hours of use available after just 15 minutes of charge.

The ShurePlus Play app for iOS and Android also enables you to create a custom EQ for the new heaphones, and save your settings for future use. It will download and install firmware updates too, plus change the ANC setup.

The Shure Aonic 40 wireless noise cancelling headphones are available now, priced from $249.

