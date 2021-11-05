Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Shure reveals latest true wireless earbuds, Aonic Free

Shure reveals latest true wireless earbuds, Aonic Free
(Pocket-lint) - Shure has unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds, and they mark a minor first for the company, as the only earbuds it's released so far that don't feature any hooks to better ensure a solid lock on your ears.

The Aonic Free, compared to older models that Shure has released, look a little bit more typical for the true wireless earbud market, albeit they're on the chunky side.

The earbuds are sound-isolating according to Shure, which effectively means they don't have active noise cancelling, but there is a pass-through mode for when you really want to be able to hear the world around you.

They offer seven hours of listening on a charge, with two more charges in the carrying case, and you can fully customise the 'buds' EQ settings in Shure's app for more control over their sound, which Shure says is "studio-quality", for what that's worth.

At $199, they're not a cheap pair of earbuds, and while their sound might well be impressive, we're curious to see if it's enough to justify a bulky build that doesn't look like the most sleek or comfortable option out there. You can find out more about them on Shure's website now.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 5 November 2021.
