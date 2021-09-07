Shure Aonic 215 gen 2 launched with added water resistance, auto power-on and hardware EQ

(Pocket-lint) - Shure has released an updated version of its stellar Aonic 215 earphones, offering the same fantastic sound we heard on the first generation but with a host of hardware improvements to make them even more convenient.

Like its predecessor, the second generation Aonic 215 features the same snug, low-profile fit to hold them closely and securely to your ears while also offering great passive noise cancelling. Shure says it can block out 37dB of outside noise.

This design was originally to give musicians a pair of earphones that were ideal for in-ear monitoring on stage, but also means they're great for blocking out every day noises without the need for ANC.

The Gen 2 features improved resistance to moisture too, with sweat and water resistance now part of the package. That means if you do use them to work out or you get caught in the rain, they should survive.

One very welcome addition is the auto power-on feature which means they switch on as soon as you remove them from the case. No more fussing with having to switch them on manually.

Harware EQ being added means users can create a custom EQ on the ShurePlus Play app on their phone and load that preferred sound balance directly to the earphones themselves. So you could switch source device and your personalised EQ stays the same. It's not based on the phone, tablet or whatever other device you're using to play music.

Shure has upgraded the TWS (true wireless) tech as well, so that each earphone can be used independently for phone calls. Plus, four beamforming mics ensure that when you're on those calls, they should be really clear.

There are added buttons too. Shure has incorporated volume control directly on the buds, and you can customise the multi-function button on both earphones individual to perform specific functions like volume, play/pause, skipping tracks and call controls.

From the outside, the Shure Aonic 215 looks virtually identical to the first generation pair. That means the earphones can detach from the over-ear hooks thanks to a universal MMCX connector.

That's useful for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it allows you to connect the earphones to a cable for passive use with compatible products. Secondly, it means that you can upgrade the actual drivers/earphone part, and keep the TWS over-ear hooks (called the Secure Fit Adapter) for the true wireless connectivity.

They feature aptX support for lag-free connections with compatible devices and - including the battery in the charging case - can last up to 32 hours of play time.

Shure's Aonic 215 True Wireless can be purchased from today in black or blue for £209 in the UK. Or, if you want to buy the upgraded True Wireless Secure Fit adapter separately you can get that for £169.