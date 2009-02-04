  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Sennheiser headphone news

Sennheiser CX 300-II Precision stereo headphones launch

|
1/3  
Sennheiser CX 300-II Precision stereo headphones launch
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...By Pocket-lint Promotion

Sennheiser has launched the CX 300-II Precision in-ear stereo headphones. An upgrade to the CX 300s, the new earphones are lightweight at 4 grams, and claim a whole host of improvements.

The CX 300-II Precisions offer a new drive unit and capsule, claiming better bass, clarity and dynamics, improved styling including a flexible right-angle 3.5mm plug, a protective carry pouch and the ability to go louder.

Sennheiser boasts the the headphones offer "very high efficiency" to help prolong battery life on iPods or the like and the earplug like design means they block outside noise, as well as allowing little to leak out.

Available in five colour variations including pink and red, with three sizes of ear adapter the CX 300-IIs are available for around the £40 mark while the CXL 300-II - adding an integrated neck lanyard to hold a mobile phone or MP3 player - are on sale for around £45.

PopularIn Headphones
  1. Beats mixes World Cup stars, Guy Ritchie and a Peaky Blinder for great short film, watch it here
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless review: Beats X, be afraid
  3. New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen version of Apple's wonderbuds?
  4. Beats Decade Collection commemorates 10 years, available now
  5. Get 20 per cent off ebay tech, including B&O headphones, 4K HDR TVs and more
  1. Nuraphone review: Clever, unique, brilliant... and totally weird
  2. Amazing Apple deal: AirPods with 20% off, now £127.20
  3. The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones
  4. Best USB-C headphones: Best 'phones for Android devices
  5. Sennheiser launches CX Sport Bluetooth in-ears with fast charging support
Comments