Sennheiser CX 300-II Precision stereo headphones launch

Sennheiser has launched the CX 300-II Precision in-ear stereo headphones. An upgrade to the CX 300s, the new earphones are lightweight at 4 grams, and claim a whole host of improvements.

The CX 300-II Precisions offer a new drive unit and capsule, claiming better bass, clarity and dynamics, improved styling including a flexible right-angle 3.5mm plug, a protective carry pouch and the ability to go louder.

Sennheiser boasts the the headphones offer "very high efficiency" to help prolong battery life on iPods or the like and the earplug like design means they block outside noise, as well as allowing little to leak out.

Available in five colour variations including pink and red, with three sizes of ear adapter the CX 300-IIs are available for around the £40 mark while the CXL 300-II - adding an integrated neck lanyard to hold a mobile phone or MP3 player - are on sale for around £45.