Sennheiser teases its Momentum 4 headphones

(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser has dropped a big teaser about its upcoming Momentum 4 wireless headphones, along with confirmation that they will be available in August 2022.

The headphones will have adaptive noise cancellation, a form of cancellation that adapts to the levels of noise around you, and will also boast an extremely impressive battery life of 60 hours.

Sennheiser says the Momentum 4 will have 42mm drivers inspired by audiophile-grade hardware, apparently angled toward the front of your ears for a slightly more natural sound.

It also sounds like it's worked on the headphones' microphones to improve voice pick-up for call quality and talking to your choice of smart assistant.

That's quite a lot of detail for what is still a headphone we haven't actually seen - Sennheiser's image above confirms that it will once again have a fabric finish at least on the headband of the headphones, though.

There will also apparently be a synthetic leather finish on the ear pads, too, for some luxe comfort.

The announcement post also has an image of a fabric carrying case, so that's clearly the theme it's going with, in line with the impressive Momentum True Wireless 3 that we tested earlier this year.

