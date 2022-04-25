Sennheiser unveils Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser has announced the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, an update to its top-end wireless earbuds that it had already indicated was on the way. Now they're official and show off a fairly new look.

Or, at least, the earbuds themselves look different, while the case is much the same, still with a nice fabric weave finish that should be satisfying in the hand.

The earbuds have a more rounded and continuous look compared to the Momentum 2, and no longer have contrasting metallic finishes on the outside of each bud, instead opting for an all-over black look.

It's been a couple of years since the last pair of Momentum earbuds released, so we'll be curious to see whether Sennheiser has improved on that set's already very impressive sound.

By contrast, the last pair's active noise-cancelling (ANC) wasn't that impactful, so this is another area where Sennheiser might have been able to eke out some benefits. The new buds have adaptive noise-cancellign which should react to the real-world noise around you.

Call quality should be improved thanks to redesigned and expanded microphone arrays on each earbud, which will be welcome for most users.

Battery life goes up from around six hours to seven, still very much around what you'd expect, and the earbuds will cost £219.99 or €249.90 when they release on 10 May 2022.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.