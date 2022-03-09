(Pocket-lint) - We loved the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds when we reviewed them back in 2020. In fact, we thought they were among the best sounding wireless earbuds available at the time.

Now, a couple of years later, and facing stiffer competition than ever before, Sennheiser says its third-gen Momentum wireless earbuds will officially be announced in April.

The news comes from an online presentation where Sennheiser discussed its new partnership with Swiss company Sonova, which acquired Sennheiser's consumer products division last year.

The presentation covered Sennheiser's new ultra-premium in-ear monitors, the IE 600, but little was mentioned about wireless headphones.

Sennheiser only revealed that the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds were about to be announced and that other products were in the pipeline.

So, for all the juicy details it looks like we've still got some waiting to do.

We're hoping that the next generation brings a smaller and more ergonomic form factor whilst retaining the superb sound quality.

Improvements in voice calling and ANC would be great to see, too.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 launched at $300 / £279 / €299 but the price has come down considerably in the years since.

It will be interesting to see if the new earbuds launch at the lower, more competitive, pricing or shoot back up to the original MSRP.

Writing by Luke Baker.