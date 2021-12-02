(Pocket-lint) - Esteemed audio brand Sennheiser has launched a new pair of headphones in its Pro series. Designed for mixing, editing and mastering, the HD 400 Pro headphones are the first open-back design to be added to the lineup.

Sennheiser says the new cans are "an ideal companion for creators seeking natural and precise sound reproduction to accurately assess their audio mixes."

The headphones feature soft velour ear pads and the lightweight, open design is optimised to reduce fatigue during long sessions.

The frequency response is super wide, going from 6 Hz all the way up to 38,000 Hz. The distortion is kept below 0.05 per cent thanks to 120-ohm transducers and powerful driver magnets. This results in clear and well-defined bass tones.

The HD400 Pros come with both a 3-meter coiled cable and 1.8-meter straight cable, they are both fitted with 3.5mm jacks and a 1/4inch adapter is included for maximum compatibility.

The headphones have support for Dear Reality's headphone monitoring plugins, software that creates a virtual mix room using spatial audio technology. The headphones were integrated into the Spatial Headphone Compensation feature in dearVR Mix prior to launch and Sennheiser promises dearVR Monitor integration by the end of the year.

The HD 400 Pro headphones are available now and go for £219 in the UK and $249 in the US - a fairly reasonable price for such audio fidelity. With the additional comfort from the new design, we expect these to be a firm favourite with audio engineers everywhere.

Best Lightning headphones in 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Cam Bunton · 2 December 2021