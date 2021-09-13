Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Sennheiser headphone news

Sennheiser announces CX Plus, affordable TWS buds with ANC

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sennheiser Sennheiser announces CX Plus, affordable TWS buds with ANC
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds to add to its more affordable CX series lineup. This pair is called the CX Plus True Wireless, and adds active noise cancelling (ANC) to the equation. 

From a design perspective there's very little difference between these and the CX model that came before. It's essentially just the same pair of buds, but with added ANC

Each earbud has a touch sensitive surface for controlling audio and calls, and each also features two mics designed to pick up your voice clearly when making hands-free calls. What's more, they're independent from each other so that you can use either one or the other. 

SennheiserSennheiser CX Plus True Wireless photo 2

If you take an earbud out, it'll automatically pause your music and then resumes when you put it back in your ear again. And - with the battery in the case - will give you around 24 hours of music listening time in between charges. 

Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021 By Dan Grabham ·

As well as the active noise cancelling, Sennheiser has built in Bluetooth 5.2 support as well as both aptX and aptX Adaptive. That means low latency and high resolution audio capabilities you don't typically get in most models in this price range. 

Sennheiser says it has designed the buds to be comfortable, secure and have IPX4 splash resistance rating, so they should survive when caught in light rain. 

SennheiserSennheiser CX Plus True Wireless photo 4

The CX Plus from Sennheiser will be available from 28 September in black or white colourways with a price set at a very reasonable £129 in the UK or €159.90. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 13 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Sennheiser announces CX Plus, affordable TWS buds with ANC
Sennheiser announces CX Plus, affordable TWS buds with ANC By Cam Bunton ·
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ review: Classy design, even classier sound
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ review: Classy design, even classier sound By Cam Bunton ·
Best PS5 and PS4 headset 2021: Superb Playstation gaming headphones
Best PS5 and PS4 headset 2021: Superb Playstation gaming headphones By Max Freeman-Mills ·