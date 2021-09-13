Sennheiser announces CX Plus, affordable TWS buds with ANC

(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds to add to its more affordable CX series lineup. This pair is called the CX Plus True Wireless, and adds active noise cancelling (ANC) to the equation.

From a design perspective there's very little difference between these and the CX model that came before. It's essentially just the same pair of buds, but with added ANC.

Each earbud has a touch sensitive surface for controlling audio and calls, and each also features two mics designed to pick up your voice clearly when making hands-free calls. What's more, they're independent from each other so that you can use either one or the other.

If you take an earbud out, it'll automatically pause your music and then resumes when you put it back in your ear again. And - with the battery in the case - will give you around 24 hours of music listening time in between charges.

As well as the active noise cancelling, Sennheiser has built in Bluetooth 5.2 support as well as both aptX and aptX Adaptive. That means low latency and high resolution audio capabilities you don't typically get in most models in this price range.

Sennheiser says it has designed the buds to be comfortable, secure and have IPX4 splash resistance rating, so they should survive when caught in light rain.

The CX Plus from Sennheiser will be available from 28 September in black or white colourways with a price set at a very reasonable £129 in the UK or €159.90.