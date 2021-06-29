Sennheiser CX True Wireless launched, bringing premium audio at a low price

(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser has launched a new pair of affordable true wireless earbuds as part of its CX range. They're (rather unimaginatively) called the CX True Wireless.

From a design perspective, they bear a striking resemblance to the CX 400BT. In fact, very little appears to have changed aesthetically.

Rather than use off-the-shelf components Sennheiser has equipped each bud with its own home-made TrueResponse transducer, which is designed and manufactured in its HQ in Germany.

This enables Sennheiser to have tighter grip on frequency response and tone, and the manufacturer promises that they deliver deep bass, natural mids and plenty of clarity in the higher frequencies.

For those who want to take things into their own hands you'll be able to adjust the EQ using the Smart Control feature in the app.

As for tech specs, CX True Wireless features Bluetooth 5.2 support, plus aptX for lag-free connection with supported Android phones.

Outside of the case, the buds can go for up to 9 hours before needing to be docked in their cradles again, with a further two full charges in the case. That means up to 27 hours total.

Each bud features a touch sensitive interface on the outer surface and - after a firmware update - users will be able to customise commands.

That means you can use it to control audio, answer calls or launch your phone's assistant.

CX True Wireless goes on sale from 8 July and will be available to buy in the UK for £119.99 or in Europe for €129.

The sub £130 price bracket is really heating up now in the true wireless buds market and Sennheiser has the potential here to really take advantage of its brand appeal.

Writing by Cam Bunton.