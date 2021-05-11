Sennheiser ups its game with flagship IE 900 audiophile earphones

(Pocket-lint) - With the world focusing on removing the headphone jack from phones and making everything wireless, it might be a bit strange that Sennheiser's new flagship IE 900 in-ear headphones come with wires.

If you delve a little deeper into the quality that has gone into these headphones, you might find that wireless connectivity is a welcome trade-off.

That's because the Sennheiser IE 900 headphones are built with audiophiles in mind. You'll first notice the design, which looks pretty fantastic. The bodies are CNC milled from a single piece of aluminium, to create what the company calls a triple-chamber absorber (T3CA) system.

The three chambers include an acoustic vortex in the nozzle which combine to reduce a masking effect in the sound frequencies. In other words, it increases the high-frequency sound quality at low volume. This system uses Sennheiser's 7mm audiophile Extra Wide Band X3R transducer.

It's hard to beat a solid pair of quality headphones. For many, the wired element of the IE 900s won't be an issue in the slightest. Quality trumps convenience in this instance.

To get the best quality you also need the input to match the output, so you'll need make sure you are paying for a decent streaming service that doesn't compromise on audio quality.

The IE 900 headphones come with three connector cables, depending on your need, as well as both silicone and memory foam in-ear adaptors in a array of sizes. For the lofty price of £1,099 you might expect the option of receiving a custom in-ear mould, but the adaptors will have to do.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.