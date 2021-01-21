EPOS is going mobile with these wireless gaming earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - EPOS, Sennheiser's gaming brand, is going after gamers who like to get about while they play with wireless earbuds it says offer "no-compromise audio".

The GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds aren't your average in-ears, they're engineered specifically for gaming with a lag-free, low-latency connection, 7.1 virtual surround sound and 16bit/48KHz audio too.

These are closed-back in-ears that are designed to offer maximum noise reduction allowing you to focus on your game. With a dual microphone setup, EPOS says you will benefit from both great voice chat and reduced background noise too. But the focus is on audio quality.

You can connect these earbuds via Bluetooth 5.1 or by the included USB-C aptX low-latency dongle and EPOS says it's the latter that offers the best audio experience. Plug that tiny USB-C dongle into your Android smartphone or Nintendo Switch and you get low-latency, high-quality audio without interference from the outside world.

The company claims these earbuds deliver deep bass, natural midrange clarity and "sparkling" highs which are perfect for surround sound audio.

The GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds are also designed to be convenient, comfortable and capable. With various ear tips included for a perfect fit, IPX 5 water resistance against sweat and light rain and up to 20 hours listening time (using the portable charging case for a boost).

In terms of comfort, EPOS has worked with its parent company Demant to ensure you get the best fit. That work involved scanning 800,000 human ears and then using AI to analyse the data and assess the best design for a comfortable fit for all. The result should be in-ears you can wear and game with for longer and who doesn't want that?

The GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds are available to pre-order for £179, find out more here.

squirrel_widget_3884191

Writing by Adrian Willings.