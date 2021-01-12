(Pocket-lint) - Sennheiser has launched a new pair of premium wired earbuds aimed at those who want that professional, high quality sound and feel.

The new earbuds, called the IE 300, are powered by an updated version of Sennheiser's 7mm extra wide band transducer/driver and have been designed with audio quality as the biggest priority.

In its press release, Sennheiser talks about really low natural resonances and total harmonic distortion, which is a way to say that the way the drivers and internals are built stops any (usually) naturally occuring reverb/distortion/vibrating from influencing the way the music is supposed to sound.

What's more, the drivers have a frequency response that reaches as low as 6Hz, which is inaudible to humans, and so is felt more than it's heard, but means the buds can handle even the lowest lows in any of your favourite tracks and will keep them well controlled.

IE 300 ships with three sizes of silicone and memory foam ear tips, so you can get a comfortable secure fit that also offers effective passive noise isolation.

The included cable features an over ear hook that is flexible and reinforced to make it stable. And the buds themselves attach to the cable using the industry standard MMCX connector, which means they can be removed and attached to other more specialist cables with 2.5mm or 4.4 connectors on them, if you need to.

Sennheiser's IE 300 will be available in March 2021 and cost £259.

Writing by Cam Bunton.