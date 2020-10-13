(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day has finally arrived, and as usual, the sales event is seeing Amazon slash prices across the latest tech and electronic goodies. We’ve been keeping our eyes peeled on the fifth annual sales event, and we’ve noticed a price cut on the Sennheiser Momentum 3.

In our review of the wireless headphones, we came away impressed. The Sennheiser Momentum 3’s state-of-the-art listening experience comes wrapped in a beautiful body made of stainless steel and sheepskin leather.

The headphones also bring what you’d expect in modern headphones, such as noise cancellation and transparent hearing modes. They even come with Amazon’s Alexa, built-in. There’s automatic pairing to make set up a breeze, as well, and they have a three-button interface to help you control your audio experiences more easily.

US Prime members can score the Momentum 3 for $318, $81 off the normal price of $400. To see how they compare to other wireless headphones, see our in-depth guide on all the available options here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.